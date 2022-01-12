Bipartisan Lawmakers Form Abraham Accords Caucus

A group of eight House and Senate lawmakers have launched the Abraham Accords Caucus in Congress, which seeks to support and promote the normalization agreements between Israel and Arab States.

The caucus, described as a “cheerleading squad” for the Accords, is co-chaired by Sens. James Lankford (R-OK), Jacky Rosen (D-NV), Joni Ernst (R-IA) and Cory Booker (D-NJ), and Reps. Cathy McMorris Rodgers (R-WA), David Trone (D-MD), Ann Wagner (R-MO) and Brad Schneider (D-IL).

“The bipartisan, bicameral Abraham Accords Caucus will provide a unique opportunity for world leaders to come together in our common pursuit of creating a better, safer and more prosperous world for our children and grandchildren,” Rodgers told Jewish Insider. “I am encouraged by the progress we have made, and I look forward to the amazing things we can accomplish together through our shared commitment to a better future in the name of peace.”

The Caucus has yet to finalize and specific goals or initiatives it will undertake, but they are discussing trips to and conferences with the countries subject to the Abraham Accords deals.

The Caucus said it also anticipated that the caucus will encourage companies to do business with the Abraham Accords signatories, as well as to support US investments in the Accords countries.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)