WATCH THIS: Fauci Clashes with Sen. Rand Paul at Fiery Hearing

Dr. Anthony Fauci repeatedly lashed out at Republican senators during a testy hearing on Tuesday, during which he accused Senator Rand Paul of inciting harassment against him and called Senator Roger Marshall a “moron” on a hot mic.

“What happens when he gets out and accuses me of things that are completely untrue,” Fauci said of Paul, “is that kindles the crazies out there, and I have threats upon my life, harassment of my family and my children with obscene phone calls because people are lying about me.”

Fauci noted that a 25-year-old was arrested last month while on his way to carry out planned assassinations, including of himself.

“They found in his car an AR-15 and multiple magazines of ammunition because he thinks that maybe I’m killing people,” Fauci said.

“So I asked myself, ‘Why would a senator want to do this?’ So go to Rand Paul website and you see ‘Fire Dr. Fauci,’ with a little box that says ‘Contribute here.’ And you can do $5, $10, $20, $100.”

“You are making a catastrophic epidemic for your political gain,” Fauci told Senator Paul.

Earlier in the heated exchange, Paul blasted Fauci for claiming several weeks ago that he “represents science.”

“A planner who believes he is the science leads to an arrogance that justifies in his mind using government resources to smear and to destroy the reputations of other scientists who disagree with them,” Paul said.

“This is not only antithetical to the scientific method, it’s cheap politics and it’s reprehensible,” Paul said. “Dr. Fauci, do you really think it’s appropriate to use your $420,000 salary to attack scientists that disagree with you?”

