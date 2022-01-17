Conservatives Call on Hochul to Can Manhattan DA

The New York Conservative Party is calling on Governor Kathy Hochul to dismiss Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg over the latter’s position on prosecuting crimes.

Bragg said in a recent memo that his office will not seek to prosecute many felonies, and will only seek prison sentences in cases of homicides, assaults resulting in serious injury, domestic violence felonies, sex crimes, public corruption, and “major economic crimes.”

“If Governor Hochul allows Mr. Bragg to remain district attorney, she’ll be signing the death warrant of an untold number of New Yorkers,” Conservative party Chairman Gerard Kassar said in a statement. “Firing him could be the most important act she makes as governor of this state.”

Bragg has defended his policy, arguing that stiffer punishments don’t deter crime. Police associations far and wide have denounced Bragg calling them an invitation for criminals to run amok.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)