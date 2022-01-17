MALCONTENT: Trump Privately Attacking DeSantis Ahead of 2024

Donald Trump isn’t content with being a former president and the leading Republican contender for the 2024 nomination – he has to destroy anyone who doesn’t bend their knee to him, too.

In the latest iteration of this neuroses, Trump has been trashing Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is an ingrate with a “dull personality” who owes him subservience for endorsing his gubernatorial run, Axios reports.

Trump and DeSantis are currently the two most popular Republicans in the country, and if Trump were to decline running again for president, DeSantis is the favorite for the GOP nomination by a wide margin.

A source close to Trump told Axios that Trump has attacked DeSantis on numerous occasions, with the former president irked that, unlike many other Republicans, DeSantis has not said that he wouldn’t challenge Trump for the 2024 nomination.

Trump has been saying something to the effect of, “What’s the big deal? Why won’t he just say he’s not going to run against me?”

The New York Times has also reported that Trump’s been telling this to aides and allies, saying that he isn’t receiving the deference from DeSantis that he expects from every person in the Republican Party.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)