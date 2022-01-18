UNHINGED: NYPD Cop Goes on Racist Rant Against Driver

A NYPD officer is in hot water after he videoed himself beating up and ranting at another motorist while he was off-duty.

According to NY Post sources, the cop, Riggs Kwong, got into a kerfuffle with motorist Abdul Motalab when the latter tried to make a U-turn on Church Ave. near Ocean Parkway in Kensington.

Kwong then used his own private vehicle to block Motalab from turning, prompting the disgruntled driver to get out of car and take pictures and hit Kwong’s vehicle.

That’s when Kwong lost it.

He exited his vehicle and knocked Motalab to the ground, pummeling him with his fists.

“Terrorist! “Al Qaeda! Mohammed! ISIS!” he yelled.

Kwong turned the footage over to the NYPD following the incident. He has been charged with assault and suspended from duty.

“He’ll have to deal with the criminal justice system as well as the NYPD,” a source told The Post.

Motalab, who suffered minor injuries to his nose and face, was charged with DWI after blowing a .157 on an breathalyzer test.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)