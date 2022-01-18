Last Call! Identifying Real Estate Opportunities: PCS-Agudath Israel -Madison Title Real Estate Course

Learn valuable knowledge and insight from industry experts.

Course geared for those that started/ would like to go into Real Estate.

Topics include: Single/Multi family, Property Management, Real Estate Concepts, Real Estate Law, Investment Properties, Foreclosures, Rehab, Short Sales, Development, Acquisition, Financial Modeling, Due Diligence, Commercial and more.

Limited Partial Scholarships

Classes in Boro Park, remote option available

Last call! Dates: Thursday evenings starting January 20, course duration 12 sessions

For more information contact: [email protected] or 732-905-9700 ext. 606