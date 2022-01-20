SUSPICIOUS: White House Won’t Release Biden’s Visitor Logs From His Delaware Home

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki defended the decision not to release visitor logs from President Biden’s home in Delaware – where he has spent more than a quarter of his first year as president.

“Well, the president goes to Delaware because it’s his home. It’s also where his son and his former wife are buried, and it’s a place that is obviously close to his heart. A lot of presidents go visit their home when they are president,” Psaki said in response to a question about the Delaware visitor logs.

“We also have gone a step further than the prior administration and many administrations in releasing visitor logs of people who visit the White House and will continue to do that,” she added.

Biden has spent 99 day at either his home in Wilmington or the family beach house in Rehoboth in his first year as president and spent half his weekends there. He has also spent 13 weekends at the Camp David presidential retreat, meaning he’s been out of the White House for some three-quarters of his weekends as president.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)