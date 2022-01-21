SEE THIS? Hannity Texts To White House After Jan. 6: “No More Stolen Election Talk”

A letter from the House Select Committee investigating the events of Jan. 6, 2021, to Ivanka Trump sheds some more light on Sean Hannity’s involvement in it.

The letter includes details of texts between conservative commentator Sean Hannity and White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany in the days following Jan. 6, in which he provides advice for the White House.

“1- No more stolen election talk,” Hannity wrote. “2- Yes, impeachment and the 25th amendment are real and many people will quit…”

McEnany responded: “Love that. Thank you. That is the playbook. I will help reinforce…,” though what follows those words isn’t yet known.

In another text exchange, Hannity told McEnany to keep Trump away from some of his more radical allies.

“No more crazy people,” he wrote, to which McEnany responded, “Yes, 100%.”

Another text from Hannity previously released by the panel shows that he pleaded with Chief of Staff Mark Meadows to help get the Jan. 6 riot under control as it was going on, and yet another shows him strategizing with top officials to get Trump out of the White House when Biden became president without Trump doing something insane.

“Guys, we have a clear path to land the plane in 9 days. He can’t mention the election again. Ever. I did not have a good call with him today. And worse, I’m not sure what is left to do or say, and I don’t like not knowing if it’s truly understood. Ideas?” Hannity wrote.

