TOTALLY FAKE NEWS: Amid Talk of Tensions, Trump Says He Has “Very Good” Relationship with DeSantis [VIDEO]

Former President Donald Trump pushed back against multiple reports of rising tensions between himself and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.

According to the reports, Trump is furious that DeSantis won’t commit to not running against Trump for the GOP nomination in 2024. The reports say that Trump said DeSantis is “dull” and “has no personality.”

When asked about the issue, Trump denied that his relationship with the Florida governor is falling apart.

“Well, I have a very good relationship with Governor DeSantis,” Trump said. “You know, he won the election the day I announced that I was going to give him my endorsement.”

“And then I helped him beat their so-called star, the Democrat star, who turned out not to be much of a star,” he continued. “But now I had a very good … I have a very good relationship with him. And we’ve had that for a long time. And I was very supportive of him.”

It’s totally fake news”, Trump added.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)