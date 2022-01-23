Petira of HaRav Chanaya Yom Tov Lipa Margulies ZT”L

YWN regrets to inform you of the petirah of HaRav Chananya Yom Tov Lipa Margulies zt”l, the founder and rosh yeshiva of Yeshiva Torah Temimah.

Born in Europe, Rav Margulies survived the Holocaust and then rebuilt his life in America, creating an edifice of Torah and avodas hashem in Torah Temimah of Brooklyn, and is responsible for the establishment of numerous other Torah institutions, including Torah Temimah in Lakewood and Bais Medrash Yam HaTalmud.

A Torah icon whose legacy will live on for generations, Rav Margulies will be sorely missed by thousands of talmidim and mechanchim that relied upon his knowledge, understanding and insight.

He is survived by his children, Rav Binyamin Margulies, Rav Yisroel Margulies, Mrs. Pinkovics, Mrs. Benedikt, and Mrs. Shlesinger. His wife, Rebbetzin Devorah Margulies, and eldest son, Rav Menachem Mendel Margulies, both passed away before him.

The levayah will take place Sunday 11:30 a.m. at the yeshiva, 507 Ocean Pkwy, Brooklyn NY. Call in number: 712- 432 -8773, pin #-3677652.

