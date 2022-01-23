NISSIM: Lakewood Girl Who Suffered Heart Attack Released From Hospital

A 13-year-old Lakewood girl who suddenly went into cardiac arrest while in class several weeks ago has been released from the hospital.

The girl, Chaya Malka bas Batsheva Stern, was administered lifesaving CPR by her teacher and then by Hatzolah members who were able to get a pulse back.

She was brought to Jersey Shore University Medical Center and then choppered out to Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia.

On motzei shabbos, she was finally discharged.

The girl’s parents released the following message:

Good Vuch. Nisim V’niflaos! We were just discharged from the hospital, and heading home with our precious daughter Chaya Malka! We are overwhelmed with Shevach V’hodah to the Rebono Shel Olam! There are no words or expression that can be articulated, to thank everyone for carrying us in your hearts and Tefilos, over the past few weeks. We still have a long road ahead of us, but we are confident that with your continued Tefilos, Chaya Malka will have a full Refua. It is our fervent hope, that all the Zechusim that were generated over the past few weeks, will help bring the ultimate Geula that we so badly need. With Hashem’s help, we hope this will be our last update. Please continue to Daven for all the Cholim in K’lal Yisroel (which over the past 3 weeks, we have met way too many).

With hearts filled with gratitude and love,

Zevi and Shevy Stern and Family

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)