HATE IN LAKEWOOD: Snow-Plow Driver Targets Two Orthodox Jews Walking To Shul On Shabbos [SEE THE VIDEO]

Two men in a snow plow truck recorded themselves targeting two frum, hapless victims in Lakewood.

The clip shows the driver lowering his plow as they approach two Orthodox Jewish men presumably walking to shul during the blizzard on Shabbos morning.

The lowered plow caused the victims to have massive amounts of snow and ice pour onto them, causing the pair to burst out laughing.

The video was posted by the vile perps, named Donny Klarmann and Brandon Epps, on Facebook. The two appear to be employees at Waste Management, a company that does garbage collection, snow clearing, and other public services.

The ADL tells YWN it “is aware of the incident and is investigating as well as reaching out to the Town to find out more.”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)