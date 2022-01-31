WHERE IS THE OUTRAGE? Neo-Nazis Rally in Orlando, Cops PROTECT Them [SHOCKING VIDEOS & PHOTOS]

3

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

With thousands of Jews in Florida for midwinter break, many were stunned to see a group of individuals in Orlando wearing Nazi-affiliated attire, carrying flags emblazoned with swastikas, and performing Nazi salutes.

The Neo-Nazis were seen in more than one location over the past 24 hours. One location was an overpass on Interstate 4 in Orlando between exit 68 and 69. Thousands of Jews were passing underneath this overpass and subject to the hate.

Some in the group held signs says “Vax the Jews” and harassed passing cars, hurling antisemitic slurs and epithets. One sign read “Let’s Go Brandon”, a comment used by supporters of Former President Trump to take a swipe at President Biden.

According to multiple reports, a number of police officers were at the scene but did nothing – allowing the hate to run amok in Governor Ron DeSantis’ Florida.

A Twitter user said he saw 11 police cars and 2 choppers there, but they allowed the hate to continue, under the pretense of First Amendment rights.

Eventually, the group of about 15 wannabe Nazis were confronted by a larger group from the community and quietly slunk away.

Will DeSantis have a comment to make? He’s said nothing yet.

THE FOLLOWING VIDEO HAS EXTREME VULGAR LANGUAGE – VIEWER DISCRETION IS ADVISED

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)


3 COMMENTS

  2. Is anyone surprised?? Some of the same garbage outside the Trump rally yesterday in Texas but the security teams fortunately did not allow them in with their signs/t-shirts that might have shown up on TV coverage. There were also some Nazi symbols on the boat parade for Trump several months ago in Florida and a golf cart parade before the election.
    Legally, Florida has no explicit laws dealing with hateful speech so the First Amendment defense was probably correct although there certain could have been immediate and forceful statements from DeSantis et. al.

  3. Not good at all. Governor DeSantis should strongly condemn this and look into the police officers conduct who not only let this continue, but aided and abetted them. As a registered Republican, I will be following this closely.