WATCH THIS: Border Patrol Agents Battle with Chief While Mayorkas Watches

As Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas visited Border Patrol agents, a tense exchange ensued between the agents and Border Patrol Chief Raul Ortiz.

“I do think that we’re losing too many agents,” Ortiz said. “As an organization, we gotta start taking care of each other.”

“I get it. You come to work, you’re frustrated. You’re upset because you didn’t get the desired outcome that you want. Doesn’t mean you give up,” he continued.

After an agent said they weren’t giving up, Ortiz said, “I know you’re not. That’s why I’m saying, we don’t give up. We stay focused, we continue to do the job and the mission that we signed up for. We all signed up for it, we all raised our hand.”

But then things got heated.

“It’s kinda hard to say that when…” an agent began.

“It’s not hard to say it,” Ortiz interjected. “It may be hard for you to say it, I’ve been doing this for 31 years. It’s not hard for me to say it.”

A back-and-forth then ensued, with Border Patrol agents griping about the Biden administration dropping off illegal immigrants in communities across the US and not doing enough to counter drug shipments into the country.

