BROOKLYN: Person Shot Inside Kings Plaza Mall Causes “Active Shooter” Panic

Panic ensued at the Kings Plaza Mall in Marine Park a short time ago due to mistaken reports of an active shooter.

Panic overtook many mall shoppers upon hearing a shot inside the mall – located on Avenue U and Flatbush Avenue – believing a shooter was targeting people inside the building.

Police flooded the mall over the active shooter report, with dozens of officers armed with high-caliber rifles converging on the mall.

Fortunately, there was no active shooter, but rather an isolated dispute.

One individual was shot in the leg after being attacked during a personal dispute, and was hospitalized in stable condition.

Thanks to a fast response by the NYPD, they have detained three suspects in connection.

THIS INCIDENT WAS FIRST REPORTED ON THE FLATBUSH SCOOP WHATSAPP STATUS – FOLLOW THEM HERE

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)