CHINA-VIRUS: Scientists Fight Back Against Silencing Them Over Covid Lab Leak Theory

A number of scientists have begun speaking out against attempts to silence them over their concerns that Covid-19 may have originated in a lab in Wuhan, China.

“It shot from every direction from people who we now know were actually thinking exactly the same thing but have chosen to say the opposite, which is extraordinary,” Dr. Nikolai Petrovsky told Fox News.

Fox correspondent Benjamin Hall said Petrovsky was not alone. Hall said he had spoken to scientists from the US, Israel, Australia, Germany, and the UK who said they received backlash for making the suggestion that Covid came from a lab – even from other scientists who quietly thought the very same thing.

The scientists who spoke to Fox News said there was a coordinated effort to quell talk of the lab leak theory in order to protect the scientific community from negative public attention and fears that, if the theory was deemed credible, it would hamper future experimental research.

They added that they worry that silencing the voices of those believing that the deadly pandemic originated in a lab has allowed other scientists to continue their experiments unabated both in the US and in China, with little to no changes being made.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)