Arrest Made in Violent Assault of Bochur in Crown Heights

The NYPD has made an arrest in connection with the violent unprovoked assault of a bochur in Crown Heights

The incident occurred on Carroll Street at approximately 1:20 am, when an apparently deranged individual approached the bochur and punched him in the face. The bochur suffered lacerations on his face and broken glasses.

The NYPD says they have now arrested Babyson Dumervil, 24, of Brooklyn over the attack and have charged him with assault.

Dumervil has not been slapped with hate crime charges due to the fact that he is emotionaly disturbed.

