Lev Tahor Cultists Being Forced Out of Bosnia

Bosnian authorities are on the verge of kicking 37 members of the Lev Tahor cult out of their country, the latest blow to the demented “Jewish Taliban” cultists.

The three dozen Lev Tahor adherents are believed to have arrived in Bosnia-Herzegovina in November 2021, where they have been living quietly while trying to stay under the radar.

Despite not having knowingly broken any laws, Human Rights and Refugees Minister Milos Lucic announced on Tuesday that 24 Lev Tahor members were being forced to leave the country on February 5th, and the rest of the group will follow on February 20th.

This latest shunning is nothing new for Lev Tahor. The group has been accused of numerous crimes against humanity, including kidnapping and forced child marriages, and have spent the last few decades searching for a country that is willing to accept them and their twisted beliefs.

Many of the cultists have been tossed from the United States, Canada, Guatemala, and Mexico in recent years. They have also tried to get asylum in Iran, though their plan to get to the Islamist country fell apart when they were deported from Iraq to Turkey.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)