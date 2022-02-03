Community Shocked By Sudden Passing Of 12-Year-Old

Tragedy struck a Jerusalem family last night, after a fire tore through a Jerusalem apartment, killing a 12-year-old boy in the process.

Eliyahu’s father, who is wheelchair-bound, was miraculously saved from the blaze. Despite Mrs. Shor’s desperate screams to save her son, emergency responders were unable to resuscitate the child.

The family have now been released form the hospital but have no home to sit shiva in. An emergency fund has been opened to help them rebuild their home and replace their belongings. Any and all help is deeply needed.