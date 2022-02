Tefillos are needed for HaRav Osher David, Rosh Yeshiva of Yeshiva Emek Halacha in Lakewood, who suffered a stroke on Tuesday.

Besides for being a renowned Rosh Yeshiva, Rav Dovid is also the husband of Rebbetzin Chaya David, the menaheles of Lakewood’s Shiras Devorah High School. She is the daughter of famed posek HaRav Tuvia Goldstein zt”l, the founder of Yeshiva Emek Halacha.

Please daven for Moshe Osher ben Rivka.

