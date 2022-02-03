Fire Destroys Buildings At Oorah’s The Zone Girls Camp [SEE VIDEOS]

A fire suspected to have been set by an arsonist tore through Oorah’s TheZone girls’ campus late last night, destroying a structure where staff families sleep.

Video footage shows one building fully engulfed in flames at the camp located on Gilboa Road in Gilboah, NY (Schoharie County).

The fire destroyed the buildings knows as the “Suites, Villas, and Mountain View) family housing)”.

Police and fire officials are investigating the incident.

This is the second time that Oorah has been struck by fire in recent years. YWN reported in August 2020, that a blaze burned down the camp’s dining room and kitchen.

PHOTOS BELOW VIA Abraham Heilpern

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)