BREAKING: Massive Fire Destroys Kitchen And Diningroom At Oorah’s “The Zone” Camp [VIDEOS]





A massive fire has broken out at “The Zone Camp” (Oorah’s Girls Division Camp) in Upstate NY.

Video footage shows one building fully engulfed in flames at the camp located on Gilboa Road in Gilboah, NY (Schoharie County).

Eye-witnesses tell YWN that the building housing the kitchen and dining-room is totally destroyed, and fire fighters are battling the blaze.

The Sifrei Torah that were inside a nearby building were removed as a precaution.

