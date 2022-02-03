HaRav Baruch Mordechai Ezrachi Visits Lakewood, Meets Bochrim Of Heichal HaTalmud, Visits Yeshiva Ketana [VIDEO & PHOTOS]

HaGaon HaRav Baruch Mordechai Ezrachi, the rosh yeshiva of Yeshiva Knesses Yisroel is currently on a trip to the United States to deliver chizuk and raise money for his yeshiva.

The rosh yeshiva recently wrapped up his visit to the Chicago community, and is now in Lakewood, where he is expected to stay for the next week.

On Thursday morning, HaRav Boruch Mordechai visited the Yeshiva K’tana elementary school, where he delivered a shmuess to the school’s hundreds of talmidim.

The rosh yeshiva then met with the bochurim of Yeshiva Heichal HaTalmud. Under the leadership and guidance of HaRav Moshe Weiss, Yeshiva Heichal HaTalmud provides sedorim for bochurim who work for part of the day, as well as guidance as they grow in both Torah and business.

HaRav Boruch Mordechai gave each bochur a bracha and encouraged their continued growth in Torah and avodas hashem.

