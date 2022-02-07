DISGRACED EGO-MANIAC: Andrew Cuomo Plans His Big Comeback

Disgraced former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo ego must have no limit. The sicko and aides “are intensifying an effort to revive his public standing, including discussing how to make his first public appearance since resigning in August,” according to a Wall Street Journal report.

“The people said Mr. Cuomo, who was attorney general from 2007 to 2010, never explicitly mentioned a campaign, but they inferred his interest based on the points he made about Ms. James and questions he asked about the state’s political climate. It is the former governor’s style to ask questions about his options as part of his decision making, the people said,” it added.

Other disgraced New York politicians have tried and failed to make political comebacks, most notably among them Elliot Spitzer and Anthony Weiner, though California Governor Gavin Newsom has successfully come back from not one, but two similar scandals.

Whatever happens, the fact remains: Andrew Cuomo has an ego, and it is insatiable.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)