DISGRACED EGO-MANIAC: Andrew Cuomo Plans His Big Comeback

Disgraced former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo ego must have no limit. The sicko and aides “are intensifying an effort to revive his public standing, including discussing how to make his first public appearance since resigning in August,” according to a Wall Street Journal report.
“The people said Mr. Cuomo, who was attorney general from 2007 to 2010, never explicitly mentioned a campaign, but they inferred his interest based on the points he made about Ms. James and questions he asked about the state’s political climate. It is the former governor’s style to ask questions about his options as part of his decision making, the people said,” it added.
Other disgraced New York politicians have tried and failed to make political comebacks, most notably among them Elliot Spitzer and Anthony Weiner, though California Governor Gavin Newsom has successfully come back from not one, but two similar scandals.
Whatever happens, the fact remains: Andrew Cuomo has an ego, and it is insatiable.
(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)
if he runs , he will have most of the big frum guns behind him – for most of his time the frumme made good deals
I don’t like Andrew Cuomo and have never voted for him, but why not run? In the eyes of the Attorney General, the CORRUPT NYS Assembly and CORRUPT NY State Senate, Andrew did nothing wrong! He wasn’t charged with a single crime! They never impeached him or censured him! Like all classic democrat liberal mindset, always circle the wagons for one of your own, because if not, that will somehow somewhere someway give a “victory” to those evil white racist Republican males, and especially Donald Trump! The democrat controlled AG, Assembly, & Senate proved themselves to be the selfish narcissistic cowards that they truly are! Cuomo should get right back in and teach those lowly biased dogs a lesson. I would even consider supporting Andrew if he decides to run for Governor again, just to get rid of that privileged WHITE backstabbing female mask nazi Kathy Hochul!
Please do not refer to opinions as facts!