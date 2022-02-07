MASSIVE HYPOCRITE: Stacey Abrams Slammed for Maskless Pic with Kids Forcibly Masked

Left wing liberal favorite and Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams came on the receiving end of a mountain of criticism after she tweeted a photo of herself without a mask surrounded by a group of schoolchildren who are forced to wear masks themselves.

Abrams is now among a bunch of other Democrats who have been caught doing similarly hypocritical things, including California Governor Gavin Newsom, San Francisco Mayor London Breed, and a host of others.

Abrams deleted the tweet as outrage online grew over the photo, but screenshots live online forever.

Abrams, who is a staunch supporter of nationwide mask mandates, slammed Georgia Governor Brian Kemp this summer for his “incompetency” and “immorality” for banning mask mandates in the state.

Following Abrams’ tweet, Kemp released a statement bashing her.

“Stacey Abrams wants state government mask mandates for Georgians and their children. But it looks like they wouldn’t apply when she’s attending a photo op,” Kemp said.

In an attempt to control the damage, Abrams’ campaign released their own statement.

“It is shameful that our opponents are using a Black History Month reading event for Georgia children as the impetus for a false political attack, and it is pitiful and predictable that our opponents continue to look for opportunities to distract from their failed records when it comes to protecting public health during the pandemic,” the statement reads.

After having a full day to come up with a response to why she isn’t wearing a mask and all the kids are wearing masks at school, Stacey Abrams says everyone who cares about this blatant hypocrisy & mistreatment of our kids is “shameful.” pic.twitter.com/kfNkHZjXbF — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) February 6, 2022

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)