WATCH: Eric Trump At ECAP Summit; “No Family In The World That Loves Orthodox Community More Than Trump Family

Eric Trump, the son of former President Donald Trump, addressed the Orthodox Jewish crowd at the ECAP Healthcare Summit being held at Trump Doral in Miami on Monday.

“There is no family in the world that loves the Orthodox community more than the Trump family, and there is no family that loves Israel more than the Trump family,” Eric told the cheering crowd.

The young Trump said that “there is so much crossover between the conference and kind of what I do every day,” and gave a special shout-out to Ralph Herzka of Meridian Capital.

He noted the explosive growth of the ECAP Summit in recent years, saying that “we need more people that believe in capitalism, that believe in America, that believe in strength, that believe in hard work.”

Some in the crowd then began chanting “Let’s Go, Brandon!” a common refrain among anti-Biden Americans, to which Eric laughed and said he wasn’t planning on getting political during his speech, but still, “FJB” – an acronym for cursing out President Biden.

See the video of his comments below.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)