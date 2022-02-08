WATCH THIS SICKNESS: Car Salesman Dresses Up as “Shlomo” to Sell Hondas

A car salesman in Long Beach, California who goes by the name MikeMaali on TikTok dressed up as a Jewish person and jokingly declared himself a MOTT (member of the tribe) in a marketing ploy to sell Honda vehicles.

“Want a good deal on a Honda? Come see Shlomo. Shlomo will give you a good deal,” the man says in a video he posted to TikTok. “M.O.T.T. – member of the tribe, baby.”

Honda replied to StopAntisemitism.org, which had published the video on its Twitter account.

“Honda condemns discrimination of any kind, and we expect our independently-owned dealers to uphold our principles,” Honda tweeted. “And employee of the dealer posted the content in question. We are investigating the situation.”

A short while later, the Honda dealership chimed in.

“Thank you for bringing this to our attention,” the dealership said. “We are appalled at this behavior because this is absolutely not who we are as a company. To that end, we have terminated the employee in question because we will not tolerate such conduct.”

The former salesman himself appeared to be unrepentant about his video.

“I still have my other job,” he wrote on TikTok after being fired. “I’m good that was a temporary part time gig. Good luck getting me fired from there.”

