VIDEOS: Massive Freedom Convoy Protesting COVID Restrictions Overtakes Yerushalayim

Traffic is snarled across large portions of Yerushalayim after a massive convoy of protesters in vehicles decrying the Israeli governments Covid-19 restrictions made their way into the capital city.

The convoy, consisting of some 30,000 vehicles, snaked its way from Tel Aviv to Yerushalayim along Route 1, which links the two cities, briefly blocking the highway from other vehicles.

The protest, modeled after the Freedom Convoy in Canada, in which some 50,000 truckers mounted a protest against their government’s Covid restrictions, will soon attempt to block anyone from reaching the Knesset, a protester tells YWN.

A number of cars in Israel’s Freedom Convoy have been displaying Canadian flags alongside Israeli flags, as well as signs reading “freedom.”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)