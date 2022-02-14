VIDEOS: Massive Freedom Convoy Protesting COVID Restrictions Overtakes Yerushalayim

Traffic is snarled across large portions of Yerushalayim after a massive convoy of protesters in vehicles decrying the Israeli governments Covid-19 restrictions made their way into the capital city.
The convoy, consisting of some 30,000 vehicles, snaked its way from Tel Aviv to Yerushalayim along Route 1, which links the two cities, briefly blocking the highway from other vehicles.
The protest, modeled after the Freedom Convoy in Canada, in which some 50,000 truckers mounted a protest against their government’s Covid restrictions, will soon attempt to block anyone from reaching the Knesset, a protester tells YWN.
A number of cars in Israel’s Freedom Convoy have been displaying Canadian flags alongside Israeli flags, as well as signs reading “freedom.”
(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)
O’ Canada!
Will the Israeli zionist storm trooper police beat, stomp on, trample and brutalize these protesters?
Or is such brutality only reserved for use against Chareidim?
Oh no. This is terrible. People won’t be able to take their medication on time. People won’t be home on time to say good night to their little kinderlach. Some lady will miss her flight back to the States. What a chillul Hashem! Oh wait…….. It’s not a demonstration against giyus banos. Oops, my bad. All is good. This is very important.
So the Israeli government has finally managed to break down the barriers that divide the inhabitants of Eretz Yisrael and unified them on something important. This is a major accomplishment. Who would have though that the zionist government would do something so bad that the hareidim and the hilonim (and all the other factions) would be in agreement opposing them.
P.S. We should be wary that the “news” isn’t wishful thinking, and the picture is of normal traffic patterns
So now we copy the goyim and don’t listen to our gedolim?
looks more like 30 vehicles to me?
Terrible, selfish people.
YWN – YOU FAILED TO MENTION THE PURPOSE OF THE CONVOY – WHY?
1. Repealing the government’s “emergency” powers;
2. Restoring normal routine for all students (including an end to the mask mandate);
3. Total reopening of the economy (including an end to testing);
4. Ending illegal surveillance of citizens;
5. An end to discrimination based on vaccination status;
6. The full disclosure of contracts and protocols between the government and other agents (a.k.a. Pfizer).