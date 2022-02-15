EL AL to Trial Official Minyanim on Long-Haul International Flights

El Al will begin a trial on organized in-flight minyanim during its long-haul flights between Tel Aviv and the United States.

Under the trial, the minyanim will be held in the galley in the back of the aircraft and will not allow the tefillos to spread out of the galley and into the aisles. The tefillos themselves will commence once all passengers have been given their meals.

The exact time that the minyanim will take place will be announced before the flight, but early reports suggest that shacharis will be held at netz; it isn’t yet known when the mincha and maariv tefillos would be held. El Al also makes clear that despite the new arrangement, mispalelim will be ordered back to their seats in the event of severe weather.

The trial is intended to determine whether organized tefillos on El Al’s aircraft would help to eliminate scenarios in which flight staff and frum Jews get into spats over minyanim, including complaints about flight aides being rude to those davening and, conversely, mispalelim crowding aisles and hampering the smooth operation of the flight.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)