Chareidi Draft Crisis: Gafni Sends Firm Message To Bibi; Goldknopf’s Aide Meets With Gantz

As a coalition crisis continues to loom over the stalemate in the Chareidi draft law, Degel HaTorah chairman Moshe Gafni conveyed a sharply worded message to Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu on Tuesday.

According to party sources, the message, conveyed by Gafni in the name of HaGaon HaRav Dov Landau and HaGaon HaRav Moshe Hillel Hirsch, was that if no significant progress is made by this evening in formulating a draft law, a clear directive will be given to “immediately escalate measures against the coalition.”

B’Chadrei Chareidim reported that the UTJ party is awaiting the results of a meeting to be held on Tuesday evening with the chairman of the Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee, Yuli Edelstein, after which a decision on the matter will be made by the Gedolei HaDor. According to estimates, if no real breakthrough is reached, the possibility of escalating political measures will be considered, including freezing votes in the coalition or even supporting the dissolution of the Knesset.

Also on Tuesday, it was reported that Housing Minister Yitzchak Goldknopf’s right-hand man, Motti Babchik, held an extended meeting with National Unity chairman Benny Gantz. According to Babchik’s associates, the two discussed, among other things, the possibility of supporting a law to dissolve the Knesset, but emphasized that no decisions were made.

However, it should be noted that last week, HaRav Hirsch told the Belzer Rebbe’s son that dissolving the government would only be carried out as an absolutely last resort.

Earlier on Tuesday, opposition head Yair Lapid tried to stir up conflict between Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu and Chareidim. Speaking at the opening of a Yesh Atid party meeting, he said: “I want to say from here to the Gedolei Yisrael, to the Gerrer Rebbe, to HaRav Landau, to HaRav Hirsch, to HaRav Yitzchak Yosef: know that you are being deceived. Netanyahu knows that there will be no evasion law, he is only buying time to somehow get through the summer session.”

“All he cares about is still being in power during his cross-examination in court,” Lapid claimed. “He is selling you fairy tales and empty promises. He cannot pass the law you want.”

(YWN’s Jerusalem desk is keeping you updated on Isru Chag in Israel.)