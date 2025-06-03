“Hope She Can Swim!” Lindsey Graham Slams Greta Thunberg For Boarding Gaza “Aid” Ship

US Senator Lindsey Graham on Sunday linked an article referring to Greta Thunberg’s trip to Gaza on a “humanitarian aid” boat on his X account, commenting, “Hope Greta and her friends can swim!”

Thunberg, the 22-year-old Swedish “environmentalist” who was named “Antisemite of the Week” last year, boarded the Madleen boat in Sicily on Sunday along with EU parliament member Rima Hassan, who was blocked from entering Israel earlier this year due to her anti-Israel activities.

The so-called Gaza “freedom flotilla” [consisting of one boat] is expected to arrive in Gaza in a week, with the goal of defying Israel’s naval blockade on terror groups in the Gaza Strip.

The Madleen is operated by the Freedom Flotilla Coalition (FFC), which previously tried to sail to Gaza from Malta in May but allegedly came under a mysterious drone attack, thwarting the attempt.

The group blamed Israel for the attack but provided no evidence of its claim. Israel has not commented on the attack.

Thunberg told the press before boarding, “The moment we stop trying is when we lose our humanity. And no matter how dangerous this mission is, it’s not even near as dangerous as the silence of the entire world in the face of the live-streamed genocide.”

Thunberg made her claims despite the fact that Israel has aided the US-supported group, the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF), to distribute millions of meals to its own enemies – the so-called “innocent” civilians of Gaza.

(YWN’s Jerusalem desk is keeping you updated on Isru Chag in Israel.)