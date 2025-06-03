Within 20 Minutes: 2 Rockets Fired At Israel From Syria; 1 Fired From Yemen

Sirens blared on Tuesday evening in southern Ramat HaGolan for the first time in months after Israel’s Home Front Command issued an alert about rocket and missile fire toward the area.

Residents reported hearing the sounds of explosions.

The IDF spokesperson reported that two rockets were fired at Israel from Daraa in southern Syria. Baruch Hashem, they fell in open areas, and no injuries were reported.

The launches came after the IDF attacked in the Latakia area last Friday, targeting coastal-sea missiles that posed a threat to Israeli and international freedom of navigation and parts of surface-to-air missiles.

About 20 minutes later, sirens were heard in central Israel and the Shfela lowlands after the Houthis in Yemen launched a missile at Israel, sending millions of Israelis to their bomb shelters. Shortly later, the IDF announced that the missile was successfully intercepted.

At the same time, more sirens were heard in the Nazareth area in northern Israel.

The IDF responded to the rockets with artillery fire at the source of the fire in southern Syria.

