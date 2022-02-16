OFF THE RAILS: Parent Arrested for Threatening to Burn Down North Miami Jewish School Over Mask Policy

The parent of a child in a Jewish North Miami Beach day school has been arrested after threatening to burn the school to the ground over its mask policy.

Mark Polyakov’s son is a student at the Scheck Hillel Community School, which requires its sudents to wear masks indoors and outdoors.

In early February, Mark had enough of the school’s mask policy and began making threats against the school on a parent chat.

“You should of told that board member go [expletive] yourself we will leave and burn hillel down to the ground that’s why there rankings have steadily gone down!” Polyakov wrote.

Later, he sent another message of a picture of the school along with the caption, “I want to burn this school to the [expletive] ground! This is what they are doing outside forcing [expletive] masks 80 degrees. You cant be nice gets you no where.”

Police arrested Polyakov after a parent reported his comments. He has been charged with one count of threatening to kill or do bodily harm, which carries up to 15 years in prison and $10,000 in fines. Additionally, his son has been expelled from the school.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)