WATCH THIS: Passenger Kicked Off Flight for Wearing ‘Let’s Go Brandon’ Mask

A passenger on an Allegiant Air flight was kicked off because he was wearing a mask on which he wrote ‘Let’s Go Brandon.’

Video of the incident was posted to social media platform TikTok, and shows a flight attendant arguing with the passenger. The attendant tells the man to take his mask off “because of the comment you’ve got written on there.”

The passenger argued that he has a right to freedom of expression, but the flight attendant said he can either remove the mask or be forcibly removed from the plane, claiming that the mask was in violation of “an FAA regulation.”

The man was then thrown off the flight. It isn’t yet known whether he will be taking legal action against Allegiant Air.

