Lakewood / Flatbush: Petirah of R’ Aharon Schwartzman Z”L

We regret to inform you of the petirah of R’ Aharon Schwartzman z”l. He was 74.

A renowned talmid chochom and mechutan of HaRav Shlomo Miller shlit”a, R’ Aharon was a close talmid of HaRav Shmuel Berenbaum zt”l, R’ Aharon was sought by many for his breadth of wisdom and deep insight. He was a longtime Flatbush resident who recently relocated to Lakewood. He Davened for decades at the Mirrer Yeshiva in Brooklyn.

The levaya is scheduled to take place at 11 am on Sunday morning at the 7th Street Chapel in Lakewood, 613 Ramsey Avenue. Kevurah will take place in Eretz Yisroel.

Yehi zichro baruch.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)