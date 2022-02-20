Lakewood: Petirah of Hagaon HaRav Yaakov Landau ZT”L; Longtime Marbitz Torah

YWN regrets to inform you of the petirah of Hagaon HaRav Yaakov Landau zt”l, who was niftar following a lengthy illness. He was im his mid-70s.

Rav Yaakov was a beloved 9th grade rebbi at Yeshiva Torah Temimah in Brooklyn for many years before eventually moving to Lakewood after nearly three decades at the yeshiva.

In Lakewood, he became the rav of K’hal Chanichei Hayeshivos and opened Mesivta Tiferes Shmuel, where he served as rosh yeshiva to throngs of talmidim who followed his every word.

Over his life, he was marbitz Torah to thousands of talmidim, many of whom have gone into klei kodesh themselves.

Rav Yaakov zt”l is survived by his rebbetzin, Mrs. Esti Landau, his children – Rabbi Chaim Shalom Landau, Rabbi Chezky Landau, Rabbi Moshe Leib Landau, Rabbi Aharon Landau, Rabbi Avrohom Yitzchok Landau, Rabbi Shmuel Dovid Landau, Rabbi Boruch Ber Landau, Rabbi Zalman Landau, Mrs. Elisheva Fuerst – and numerous grandchildren.

The levaya is tentatively scheduled to take place at K’hal Chanichei Hayeshivos, 142 Hollywood Avenue in Lakewood, at 10:30 am, followed by kevura in the Lakewood bais olam.

Yehi zichro baruch.

