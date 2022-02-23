Biden Administration Rejects Bennett’s Criticism Of Iran Deal

The Biden administration rejected the criticism against the signing of a nuclear deal with the Islamic Republic by Prime Minister Naftali Bennett on Sunday.

In remarks to Walla News, a US State Department spokesperson claimed that senior Israeli defense officials thought it was a terrible mistake when President Donald Trump unilaterally left the Iran deal so “we must not make the same mistake another time and put off another opportunity for diplomatic progress.”

The spokesperson told Walla that Washington is aware of Bennett’s remarks but declined to answer questions about whether the details Bennett revealed are correct. “We will not respond in the media about details from the talks,” he said.

However, he stressed that the US and Israel share the common goal of ensuring Iran does not gain nuclear power.

“We believe that diplomacy, alongside coordination with our allies in the region, is the best way to achieve our goal,” he said. “A mutual return to the nuclear deal is the best diplomatic way to ensure that Iran does not get nuclear weapons.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)