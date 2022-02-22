Bennett Reveals Scandalous Details Of Nuclear Deal With Iran

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett on Sunday excoriated the nuclear deal the Biden administration is planning to sign with the Islamic Republic, saying that it will lead to “a more violent, more volatile Middle East,” and Israel will pay the price.

Speaking on Sunday at the Conference of Presidents of the Major American Jewish Organizations in Jerusalem, Bennett noted that the agreement’s 10-year limits on enrichment are still set to be lifted in 2025 – “leaving Iran with a fast track to military-grade enrichment. And in the time until it sunsets, they won’t even have to destroy all those centrifuges they developed over the past few years.”

“In two-and-a-half years, which is right around the corner,” Bennett warned, “Iran will be able to develop, install and operate advanced centrifuges. Imagine football stadiums of advanced centrifuges spinning – allowed by this agreement.”

“Right now they are very weak,” Bennett asserted. “The rial has depreciated. They are at their weakest spot in history,” but the Biden administration will soon allow tens of billions of dollars to be poured “back into this apparatus of terror – much of which will be funneled towards attacking Israel.”

At the same time, Iran is “insisting on closing the open files of the IAEA [International Atomic Energy Agency],” Bennett stressed. “These are ‘hot investigations’ pertaining to possible military dimensions. Or in simple English: Iran has hidden and is still hiding nuclear-weapon related materials. It has been caught red-handed, and Iran is demanding that the inspectors that caught them will pretend to forget what they saw.”

And worst of all, “the agreement will pour money, billions of dollars, into the Iranian terror machine – more UAVs, more attacks on ships, more rockets on Israel and our allies through its proxies.”

Bennett also slammed the Islamic Republic’s “chutzpah” – “Iran is demanding to delist the IRGC (the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps)” as a designated terrorist organization. “Do you understand? They are now asking to let the biggest terror organization on earth off the hook.”

A State Department spokesperson said on Thursday that “a mutual return to full implementation of the JCPOA” may be possible within days if Iran “shows seriousness” on the matter.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)