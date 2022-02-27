Israel Releases Rules for Entry to Unvaccinated Tourists

Israel announced just over a week ago that it would open its skies to unvaccinated tourists beginning March 1st. The full set of rules for entry has now been released.

The following rules will take effect on March 1.

All tourists will be permitted to enter Israel, regardless of vaccination or recovery. Israeli citizens, toshavei keva and toshavei arai (A5 and A1 visas) will no longer be required to present pre-flight Covid results. All other travelers, including visa holders, will be required to present negative PCR results, from within 72 of departure, prior to travel to Israel. Antigen tests will no longer be accepted. Recovered travelers, with a positive PCR or antigen test from no less than eight days and no more than ninety days, are exempt from the pre-flight PCR test. All passengers will still be required to fill out the Entry Form within 48 hours of departure. All passengers (Israeli and foreign) will be required to undergo a PCR test upon arrival at Ben Gurion airport. All passengers, regardless of vaccination or recovery, will need to quarantine only until receiving negative Covid results from their airport test, or 24 hours, whichever comes first. Full quarantine of five days will only be required for those who test positive in the airport or unvaccinated persons who are in close contact with a confirmed patient (such as on the plane).

It is unclear what the rules will be for travelers departing for Israel on February 28 but landing in Israel on March 1. Unvaccinated travelers should consider traveling on or after March 1 to avoid difficulties.