UPS, Fedex Stop Shipping to Russia

Amid Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, UPS and FedEx announced that are halting all shipments into Russia. The pair of shipping giants said any packages already sent but not yet delivered will be returned to the sender, if possible.

Both companies released statements saying that shipments are being halted to ensure the safety of their employees, not because they are taking a particular side in the war.

UPS and FedEx had already stopped shipments to Ukraine last week.

“Our focus is on the safety of our people, providing continued service and minimizing disruption to our customers,” UPS said in a statement posted to its website. “UPS continues to closely monitor the situation and will re-establish service as soon as it is practical and safe to do so.”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)