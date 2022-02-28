TEHILLIM: HaGaon HaRav Shalom Cohen Is Hospitalized

HaGaon HaRav Shalom Cohen, Nasi of the Moetzet Chachmei HaTorah (Shas), was hospitalized on Sunday afternoon in Hadassah Ein Kerem Hospital in Jerusalem.

The Rosh Yeshivah, 90, is undergoing tests due to strong pain he has been suffering from in recent months. The tests will be carried out over the next few days.

The public is asked to daven for the refuah sheleimah of HaRav Shalom ben Tafucha b’toch shaar cholei Yisrael.

The Rosh Yeshiva’s son, HaRav Ephraim Cohen, who was critically injured in an accident nine months ago, is also still in great need of tefillos: HaRav Ephraim ben Yael l’refuah sheleimah b’toch shaar cholei Yisrael.

