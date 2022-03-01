KILLING THEM AGAIN: Putin Bombs the Babi Yar Holocaust Memorial [VIDEO]

Apparently once wasn’t enough for Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky’s chief of staff has confirmed that Russian airstrikes have struck and damaged the Babi Yar Holocaust Memorial Center in central Kyiv.

The center was established in commemoration of the massive massacre of Ukrainian Jews in Babi Yar by the Nazis in September of 1941.

Putin has said repeatedly that he wants to liberate Ukraine from “Nazis.” But apparently he’s just making sure Hitler’s mission is properly completed.

The airstrike seems to have been targeting the Ukrainian TV Tower. Multiple social media outlets in Ukraine report that TV channels stopped broadcasting several minutes after the strikes.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)