Biden “Not in Control” of Iran Talks: Former State Dept. Official

A former U.S. State Department official who was fired for being deeply critical of former President Trump is now sounding the alarm over the impending nuclear deal with Iran that President Joe Biden is intent on signing.

Gabriel Noronha, who worked on Iran policy at the State Department, told Yisrael Hayom that he doesn’t trust Robert Malley, the chief U.S. negotiator in the talks, adding that Biden isn’t in control of them.

Noronha said that many involved in the negotiations are deeply concerned about its terms, which he said is “very dangerous” for both U.S. and regional security.

The deal, Noronha said, will be “far weaker and far more dangerous than the original accord” signed by former President Obama in 2015, and noted that members of the U.S. negotiating team have resigned because of how bad it is.

Asked why Biden is so insistent on signing the deal despite its terrible terms, Noronha said he doesn’t think Biden is in control or involved in the talks.

“He’s focused on China, on Russia, and on domestic [issues],” he said. “I don’t think he’s giving it a lot of attention” but has rather delegated authority to Secretary [of State] Blinken and Malley. “I don’t think he’s making the decisions. I think Malley is making them.”

