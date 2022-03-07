Neis In Ukraine: Frum Family Flees Home An Hour Before Direct Missile Hit

Due to the caring and intervention of a Chabad shliach and siyata diShamaya, a frum family of 11 fled their home in Ukraine an hour before their building suffered a direct missile hit.

The family, who lived in Kramatorsk in eastern Ukraine, did not want to leave Ukraine but as the city became increasingly dangerous, they contacted Rav Mendy Cohen, a Chabad shliach in Mariupol who already fled and is now safely in Israel.

Rav Cohen begged them to flee and the family finally agreed on Sunday, They left their home and started driving to the border, with an escape route planned by Rav Cohen.

“An hour after they left, they sent me a photo of their home, which has been completely destroyed by a bomb,” Rav Cohen said. “It was a clear neis that they escaped just in time.”

