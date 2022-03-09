INSANITY: Kerry Says Ukraine Refugee Crisis is Bad, but “Wait Until You See” Climate Refugees [SEE THE VIDEO]

President Biden’s climate czar, John Kerry, already made a mockery of himself when, at the beginning of the Russia-Ukraine war, he said that what worries him about the fighting are the emissions the war will cause.

Now, he’s done it again.

“We’re already seeing climate refugees around the world,” Kerry told a conference in Houston. “If you think migration has been a problem in Europe in the Syrian War or even from what we see now, wait until you see 100 million people for whom the entire food production capacity has collapsed.”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)