“WITH HATZOLAH, I BEAT HITLER” – 85-Year-Old Holocaust-Survivor Flatbush Hatzolah Member Honored [MOVING FOOTAGE]

The annual Flatbush Hatzolah dinner and member appreciation event was held Wednesday night, serving as a poignant reminder of the sacrifices made by Hatzolah members each day. The event was attended by over 400 people including the dedicated wives of the members. A Siyum on Seder Moed was made on behalf of more than 150 Hatzolah members.

The highlight of the event was the honoring of Yehuda Lindenblatt, an 85-year-old Holocaust surviving Hatzolah member who still responds to emergencies in Flatbush every single day – literally. He is known in Hatzolah as “F-71”.

The honor came a surprise to Yehuda and to the more than 250 Flatbush Hatzolah members in the room. A beautiful, and moving video presentation began with senior Coordinator Moshe Wulliger talking about the Holocaust, and then turning into the miraculous story of Yehuda’s incredible survival. In the middle of the presentation, the video stopped and the crowd joined Simcha Leiner in the moving singing of Ani Maamin.

Speaking for a minute during the presentation in his honor, Yehuda made a profound and emotional statement: “With this organization (Hatzolah), I beat Hitler.”

Through the lifesaving work he has done with Flatbush Hatzolah, Yehuda has indeed helped unravel Hitler’s evil by saving Jewish lives.

See the moving videos below:

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)