WhatsApp Testing Polls in Group Chats

WhatsApp is testing a new feature for some beta testers – polls in group chats.

The feature allows users to ask a question to a group chat, along with a bunch of optional answers. And, like the rest of WhatsApp, answers given on polls are encrypted, so you can be sure your response is safe and only known to you.

While WhatsApp hasn’t openly acknowledged the testing of this feature, the company has generally moved quickly from testing to implementing new features. It is therefore safe to assume the poll feature will be coming sooner than later to all WhatsApp chats.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)