You Have Always Been Their Salvation: The Neilah Prayer of Purim for “Yeshuos”, Salvation that Transcends Nature

B”H

The special date that occurs once every few years: midnight on Thursday night, on the night between Purim and Shushan Purim, is a time with a potential for salvation that transcends nature Since we will all be busy with the commandments of the day, this is your chance to participate in performing the segulah at the tomb of Rabbi Chanina Ben Dosa. Rabbi Chanina Ben Dosa was a great sage and a pupil of Johanan ben Zakkai, and renowned miracle worker, especially in healing and prophecy. He was also known for his great piety even though he suffered great poverty.

A minyan of avrechim will travel to the tomb in the village of Arraba at midnight after Purim, on Shusan Purim night, to recite the Purim Neilah prayer while performing this verified segulah.

The month of Adar, the month when outward miracles were performed for the Jewish nation, the month when sorrow and mourning were replaced by joy and celebration, is a month when salvation can be obtained in a manner that transcends the limits of nature. It is known and written in ancient books that every year, on the day when these great miracles were performed for the Jewish nation, it is possible to draw down salvation.

This year, when Purim takes place on Thursday and Shushan Purim takes place on Friday, the night between Thursday and Friday at midnight is the most fortuitous time, between the two days of Purim. The words of the Sages, that Purim is like Yom Kippur, are well known, and thus, the end of Purim is likened to the Neilah prayer of Purim day. Praying at the tomb of Rabbi Chanina ben Dosa, who performed many miracles, has the power to bring about salvation in a way that transcends nature.

Every Thursday night, a minyan of avrechim from the Chanina Bni organization make their way to the tomb in order to perform the verified segulah at the tomb of the holy Tanna, Rabbi Chanina ben Dosa. This year, we have been given a very special opportunity to receive all of the salvations and take part in performing this segulah! After the Purim feasts and commandments of Purim day have been fulfilled in the non-walled cities, a minyan of avrechim who are Torah scholars will travel to the village of Arraba in the Galilee with great dedication in order to perform the segulah for anyone interested in taking part in it – an important mission specifically on this important day. Rabbi Mordechai Shmuel Edelstein wrote, in a special letter to these dedicated avrechim of the Thursday night Kollel at the tomb of the holy Tanna: “Now, as the days of Purim are quickly approaching, and our Sages said ‘Anyone who stretches out his hand is given to,’ so surely when we stretch our hands out toward Him, He will fulfill our heart’s desires for the good. The influence is definitely continued at the end of Purim day as well, like the time of Neilah on Yom Kippur. The Kabbalists already said that ‘Yom Kippurim is like Purim,’ that Purim day is even more elevated than Yom Kippur. Even more so – it is the night of Shushan Purim, and it is surely a very auspicious time to draw down great kindness from the source of all mercy and kindness, the Creator, blessed be He. Therefore, I beseech you, dear Torah scholars, to put in great effort at such a time as this, with even more energy and strength, to perform the regular prayers on this Thursday night as well, which is between Purim and Shushan Purim.”

Rabbi Edelstein concludes the letter as follows: “I am certain that this will definitely help bring about much salvation and just as miracles were performed for our forefathers in those days at this time, when the Jews had light and joy, etc., the same will be true for us, with G-d’s help, and especially during these times, when the Jewish nation is in need of salvation, inwardly and outwardly.”

To participate in the Keren Hayeshuos click here!