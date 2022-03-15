Rav Of Occupied Kherson: “We’ll Rejoice On Purim Despite The Hardships”

The Ukrainian city of Kherson fell into Russian control almost two weeks ago, but its Rav, HaRav Yosef Yitzchak Wolf, [the brother of Odessa Rav HaRav Avraham Wolf] remains in the city, faithfully attending to his kehilla.

Speaking with Kol Chai on Sunday, Rav Wolf said: “I remained in the city occupied by the Russians together with about 1,000 Jewish families who are stuck here. I’m happy we remained here, despite the pressures.”

“It’s already been impossible to leave the city for two and a half weeks. There are now organized rescue trip via Crimea and Russia toward Moldova but I recommend staying in the city because it’s already quiet here. War is raging outside Kherson but the battle is finished inside the city and the Russian army is in control.”

“The issue we’re busy with 24/7 is obtaining food in all types of circuitous ways. We’re very occupied with finding food for the Jews here and though nissim we’re succeeding.”

“You won’t believe it but we’re preparing for Purim. And despite all the difficulties, we’ll try to truly rejoice. We’ll have the Purim seudah in the shul during the day and we’ll even have matzos for Pesach, b’ezras Hashem.”

