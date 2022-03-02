Rav Of Kherson: “The City Is 100% Occupied By The Russians”

As the seventh day of the war in Ukraine raged, Russian forces reported on Wednesday morning that the southern city of Kherson has fallen into their hands.

Rav of Kherson and Chabad shliach, HaRav Yosef Yitzchak Wolf [the brother of Odessa Rav HaRav Avraham Wolf] spoke on Israel’s 103FM Radio on Wednesday.

“They entered here yesterday and more forces arrived this morning,” he said. “I’m not a ballistics expert but there are shootings from light and heavy weapons and we hear booms.”

“The city is 100% occupied by the Russians, they’re in the city center. Hundreds of armored vehicles and tanks entered yesterday.”

Rav Wolf said he and his family members are remaining at home for now. “There are thousands of Jews in the districts and hundreds of families in the city itself. There are also several Israelis in the city.”

Regarding food and medication, Rav Wolf said that Baruch Hashem they have what they need for now.

“We’re equipped, Baruch Hashem. We bought huge quantities of food and until two days ago we were busy distributing it to people. People are sitting at home and for at least the coming days they have what to eat. We hope that this will end quickly because as of now there’s no supply to the city.”

